North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The firm has a market cap of $378.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

