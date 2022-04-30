North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.20.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE:NOA opened at C$16.15 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The stock has a market cap of C$484.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.93.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. Insiders acquired 131,296 shares of company stock worth $2,366,721 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.