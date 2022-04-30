North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Short Interest Down 48.5% in April

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMCW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907. North Mountain Merger has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.