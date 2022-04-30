Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 47.1% in April

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSTD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,315. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

