Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%.

NRIM opened at $40.07 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

NRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

