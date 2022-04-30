Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.68 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 820,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

