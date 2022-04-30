NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 172.3% in April

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the March 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.1 days.

OTCMKTS NWHUF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

