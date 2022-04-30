NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 172.3% in April

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the March 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.1 days.
OTCMKTS NWHUF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
