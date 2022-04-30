Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.83 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.