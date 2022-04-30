NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $56.69. 510,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

