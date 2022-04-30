Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 165,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVOS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVOS opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

