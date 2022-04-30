NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NovoCure stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36.
In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.
NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.