NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NovoCure stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 563,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

