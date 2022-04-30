Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.57. 9,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

