NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGN opened at $0.16 on Friday. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About NuGene International (Get Rating)

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

