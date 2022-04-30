NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NUGN opened at $0.16 on Friday. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About NuGene International
