NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Shares of NS opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

