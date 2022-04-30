Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

