Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $6.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.