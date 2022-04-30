Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Up 74.4% in April

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NMT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
