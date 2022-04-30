Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Up 74.4% in April

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NMT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

