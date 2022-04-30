Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

NMCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.70. 139,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,841. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.