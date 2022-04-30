Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 791,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,095. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

