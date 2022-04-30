Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 540,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,801 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 528,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,070. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

