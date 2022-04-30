Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,391. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 636,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

