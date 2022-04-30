Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,391. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
