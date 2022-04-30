Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Shares of NBB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,141. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

