nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

NVT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

