nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

