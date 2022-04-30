NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,376.21 on Friday. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,224.65 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,628.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,098.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $161,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,300,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

