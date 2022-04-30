Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $508.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.10 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $296.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

