OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OceanaGold stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

