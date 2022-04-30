OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.34.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -246.15. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.