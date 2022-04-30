OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Dividend of $0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

OCFC stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Lebel III sold 5,325 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $118,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

