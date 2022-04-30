OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

OCFC stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

