OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.7 days.

OCINF remained flat at $$40.85 during trading on Friday. OCI has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCINF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

