OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OFS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

