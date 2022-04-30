Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

