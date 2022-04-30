Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

ORI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,683,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after buying an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,463,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after buying an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

