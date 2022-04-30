Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

ORI traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,516. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 881,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 335,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

