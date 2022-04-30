Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.66. Olin posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Olin has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

