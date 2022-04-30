Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $57.40 on Friday. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.