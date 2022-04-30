Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.385-1.410 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.89 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $109.17. 921,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,886. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.