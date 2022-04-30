Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. 921,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,886. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.