Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.60 million.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. 921,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

