OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMRNY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $60.00. 24,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,739. OMRON has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $107.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that OMRON will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

