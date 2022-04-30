On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

