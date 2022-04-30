ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.67 on Friday. ON24 has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $605.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in ON24 by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in ON24 by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 453,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

