Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 219,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,253. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.
ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
