One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OEPW stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. 33,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

