OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. OneMain has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after acquiring an additional 367,427 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 199,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

