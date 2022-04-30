OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

OneMain stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,250. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in OneMain by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 199,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneMain by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 277,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

