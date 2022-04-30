OneMain’s (OMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,250. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,521,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

