Onenergy (CVE:OEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onenergy (CVE:OEG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
CVE:OEG opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Onenergy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.
About Onenergy
