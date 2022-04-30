Onenergy (CVE:OEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onenergy (CVE:OEG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

CVE:OEG opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Onenergy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

ONEnergy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gas and power, and home comfort and energy efficiency businesses in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the sale of natural gas and electricity in Ontario; and electricity in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio to residential and commercial customers under short or long-term fixed-price or variable-priced contracts under the Sunwave Gas & Power brand name.

