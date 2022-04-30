OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPBK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 6,800 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $670,380 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

