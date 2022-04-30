OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will post $309.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,400. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

